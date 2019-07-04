4 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Pipeline Vandals Wreak Havoc in Ijegemo Community in Lagos

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evelyn Usman

An explosion from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC pipeline at Ijagemo community, in Ijegun, a Lagos suburb, erupted this morning.

Several cars were burnt.

Vanguard gathered that the incident was caused by activities of pipeline vandals.

Information at our disposal has it that the vandals stormed the pipeline at the early hours of today, broke a pipeline , from where they connected a hose, to siphon the petroleum product, into some trucks .

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. But at the moment, officials of the Lagos State Fire Service are battling to contain the situation.

Fear stricken residents have fled their homes, for fear of possible spread of the fire to their houses.

Details later.

Nigeria

Buhari, Osinbajo's 'Aides' Stripped of Salaries, Privileges

Aides of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo whose appointments have not been renewed since the… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.