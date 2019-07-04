Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Women's League Supports Youths' Anti-Graft Stance

Photo: The Herald

Zanu-PF Deputy Youth Secretary Lewis Matutu.

The Zanu-PF Women's League will support the party's Youth League in denouncing corruption by naming and shaming individuals alleged to be involved in corrupt and underhand dealings in a ploy to sabotage the economy and scuttle efforts by President Mnangagwa to resuscitate the economy.

In a press statement yesterday, secretary for the Women's League, Cde Mabel Chinomona, said the Youth League was the vanguard of the party.

"The Women's League notes with satisfaction that one of the things that Zanu-PF committed itself to do in the Second Republic is to fight corruption," she said.

"The Zanu-PF constitution is clear that the Youth League is the vanguard of the party, as Women's League we are clearly behind our front runners and in support of their move to castigate corrupt elements in both public and private sector and more within the party."

Cde Chinomona said corruption was a "cancer, a rot, a decay which breeds greed, selfishness and cartels whose exploitative nature spells doom to a nation's economic well-being".

"The corrupt nature of a nation seriously affects women and children, as well as those living with disabilities," she said.

"The stance taken by the Zanu-PF Youth League is a step in the right direction which needs all our support as a nation.

"Let's shun corruption for the good of our nation, prosperity and future generations."

Cde Chinomona said Zanu-PF Women's League further supported the position taken by President Mnangagwa to constitute a commission to investigate the said allegations as supported by the Politburo.

"We call upon individuals, corporates, private and public sector to endear the principal of good corporate governance, accountability and transparency at all times," she said.

"Respect the dignity of hard work and build on the integrity of our great nation."

Zanu-PF deputy secretary for youth Cde Lewis Matutu urged the youth yesterday to safeguard the party's norms and ideology through shunning corrupt activities at all levels.

Speaking at an interface with Youth League affiliates in Harare, Cde Matutu said there was need to ensure zero tolerance on corruption.

He said they were going to release a list of land barons and multiple farm owners next week.

"We gave them a grace period to clear themselves, but it seems most of them remain adamant," said Cde Matutu.

"Some people are phoning me to check if they are on our list or not. We won't be afraid to name and shame anyone despite one's position and influence."