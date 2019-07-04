Zimbabwe: Netball National Team Raring to Go

THE Zimbabwe senior national team coach Lloyd Makunde believes they have a formidable side that can carry them through when they make their maiden appearance at the Vitality Netball World Cup from July 12 to 21 in Liverpool, England.

The final squad was named yesterday with the coach retaining the bulk of the players that represented the country during the qualifiers led by captain Perpetua Siyachitema. The technical team roped in the services of Australia-based goal-shooter Joice Mada-Takaidza and goal defender Adelaide Muskwe, who turns out for Seven Stars in the United Kingdom.

"I think experience, as they say, is the best teacher. We tried to bring in more experience but there are some youths in the team. If they blend well our focus and objectives will come out right.

"We just wanted to come with the best possible squad to take us through that's why there are some new additions and some subtractions, it's just a new formula which is most probably going to give us the much-needed results.

"We are targeting a top 10 finish nothing less than that and we want to go further as much as we can go," said Makunde.

The regular faces that could not make the final 12 include pencil-slim goal-attacker Mercy Mukwadi and goal defender Alice Tewera but the duo are still part of the travelling squad to England. Although he delayed naming the final 12, Makunde said they have seen positive progress and will utilise the remaining few days to ensure the team is ready for the big stage.

"We are going to fine-tune the 12 now in the next six days of training, so that they can now be one team.

Final Gems Team

Perpetua Siyachitema (Glow Petroleum), Ndaizivei Madzikangava (Correctional Queens), Patricia Mauladi (ZDF), Claris Kwaramba (Platinum Queens), Pauline Jani (Mambas Queens), Ursula Ndlovu (Harare City), Joice Mada-Takaidza (Olympic Dam, Australia), Sharon Bwanali (Harare City), Felistus Kwangwa (Correctional Queens), Rudo Karume (Harare City), Sharleen Makusha (Platinum Queens), Adelaide Muskwe (Seven Stars, UK).