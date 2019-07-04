Zimbabwe: Stylist to Raise Zim Flag High

Award winning designer and fashion stylist, Thembani Mubochwa, is set to raise the country's flag high at the incoming fashion fiesta dubbed "Lusaka July" to be held on July 13 in Zambia. The annual event, which combines fashion with the sport of polo, is hosted by PR Girl Media to celebrate fashion and the modelling industry, and will also see some of Africa's glamour and celebrity mega stars attending.

The event will run under the theme "21st Century Garden".

Mubochwa told The Herald Arts that he was excited and ready to represent the country.

"I can't wait for the festival to happen. This year's theme "21st Century Garden" wants us to explore and show our creativeness. In fact, it is about blending the floral with technology aspect. My guide on such theme is to work with bright colors and blend them with silver," he said.

He added that he was going to design four outfits which will be worn by some of the local celebrities and models, keeping their names discreet for now.

However, Mubochwa is not new to such phenomenon as previous years has attended the popular Durban July in South Africa and has scooped awards.

"Fashion is in my DNA, my passion for life. I have been attending such galas since 2014. I have won awards for best dressed male classic wear in 2014, 2015 and 2016 at Durban July. My wish is to conquer my debut Lusaka July in Zambia," he said.

Meanwhile the fashion designer has added another feather on his hat as he was recently signed by Jesus Generation International Ministries founder Prophet Edd Branson as his personal stylist and fashion designer.

"We launched Prophet Edd new fashion collection last week at his church where he donned the African royalty ensemble.

"We signed a deal in South Africa weeks ago and I will be designing his garments for church service for next years to come.

"We get material from local industries, South Africa, Turkey, China, Spain and Argentina. I sit down with a client and we design the outfit together as I will also need to understand his attitude and mood. That is how fashion works," he said.

Mubochwa has worked with musicians Jah Prayzah, Alick Macheso and Charles Charamba, businessmen Chamu Chiwanza, Philip Chiyangwa and Tinashe Mutarisi not forgetting globetrotter fashion stylist guru Craig Zoowie and Lillian Madyara (Hollywood Lee) among others.

He has also done designs for South Africa's most popular soaps Generations and Muvhango and has dressed the late South African artist Vuyo Mkwena, Lundi Tamara, Sfiso Ncwane and Lira.