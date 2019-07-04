Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Launches Empowerment Projects

Zanu-PF has launched economic empowerment projects meant to ensure the party participates in the national economy.

The launch witnessed 24 trainers receiving certificates of participation in bread making and confectionery, petroleum jelly making, shoe polish making, floor polish making, building of Dutch oven and making of dust oven, among others.

Speaking at the training of trainer's workshop at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, the party's national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said the workshop was meant to ensure food security at household level.

In a speech read on her behalf by Zanu-PF secretary for finance Cde Patrick Chinamasa, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the idea to have such a workshop came after her visit to the People's Republic of China in May this year, where a delegation she led witnessed the importance of having the party participate in economic activities.

"This is the sole way of ensuring that the party remains in power," she said.

"The training workshop you undertook will definitely ensure that our people are empowered as we are targeting production.

"Today is just the beginning and this will be followed by provincial launches by Ministers of State where you will be expected to train five members from each constituency."

To support the programme, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri mobilised resources for the provincial training workshops.

Members of Parliament will launch a similar programme in their constituencies, targeting another five people per ward.

"Those trained at ward level will thereafter start running community bakeries at ward level, thereby dealing with the current bread shortages as well as exorbitant prices being charged for bread, while at the same time empowering our communities," Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.