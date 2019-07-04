Tanzania: E-Procurement Registers 2,000 Suppliers in Year

A TOTAL of 1,958 suppliers of goods and services from five regions have been registered with the Tanzania National Electronic Procurement System (TANePS) thanks to seminars and workshop to raise awareness.

The registration, also, increased further following government directive issued to suppliers to register themselves with the system to institute transparency in public procurement.

Speaking at the 43rd Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Acting Director of Information Systems, Mr Bernard Ntelya said that the suppliers' response in a good number was due to training sessions provided by the Regulator before and during the piloting stage of TANePS.

"As we proceed with train sessions and registration of suppliers we are pleased by the response observed in the five regions covered so far, which includes Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Mwanza, Arusha and Mbeya whereby 1,918 suppliers are now using TANePS to seize tender opportunities," Mr Ntelya said.

According to him, suppliers of common use items and services under framework agreements (FWAs) managed by the Government Procurement Services Agency (GPSA), were informed through respective tender advertisements that mini-competition (under FWAs) would be carried out through TANePS.

The fully public procurement processes for 2,240 tenders by 27 procuring entities have been done through TANePS.

"The system would increase efficiency and transparency in public procurement whereby 70 annual procurement plans have submitted to the system," he added while explaining that staff from 83 procuring entities are the beneficiaries of the training sessions.

Last July, the government directed suppliers of goods and services to make sure they register with the Tanzania National Electronic Procurement System (TANePS) soonest otherwise they will miss out on tender opportunities.

The directive was issued by Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango. He said it was imperative for suppliers to complete the formality soonest as use of the system would inject efficiency and transparency in public procurement.

Dr Mpango also directed the PPRA to set deadline for the exercise, adding that it should be made clear that suppliers who fail to register will also fail in accessing opportunities in public procurement.

Speaking to newsmen earlier, Mr Christopher Mwakibinga, who was representing the Chief Executive Officer, said that TANePS is a web-based, collaborative system, developed in accordance with the requirement of public procurement laws, to facilitate public procurement processes in Tanzania.

"The system offers a secure, interactive, dynamic environment for carrying out procurement of all categories, complexity or value," Mr Mwakibinga said.

TANePS system supports processes of procuring goods, works, consultancy, non-consultancy and disposal of public assets by tender.

It supports various public procurement procedures including user registration, tender notification, tender preparation and submission, online tender evaluation, contract awarding, creation and management of catalogue, creation and management of framework agreements and auctions and payments.

TANePS was officially launched last June whereby following the launching, suppliers, especially those with Framework Agreements by GPSA were invited to register their businesses in the system so that they can be able to participate in public procurement tenders.