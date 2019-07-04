Tanzania: Yanga Defender Shaibu Secures La Galaxy Deal

FORMER Young Africans defender, Abdallah Shaibu 'Ninja' said he is happy to secure a one year loan deal to play at the Los Angeles Galaxy, which trades in America's Major League Soccer.

Shaibu broke the good news yesterday, saying he initially signed a four year contract with a third Division League side MFK Karvina from Czech Republic and they are the ones loaning him to Los Angeles Galaxy.

"I am glad that at last, the story is now true and I will play in America for one year courtesy of MFK Karvina," he said.

He added that after ending his two-year deal at Y anga which expired on June 14th this year, nobody from the club contacted him about possible contract extension as such, he had to think outside the box by exploring other opportunities with his manager.

"After seeing that time was running out without any talks with Y anga, I personally knew that I am not in their plans any longer ahead of the next season," he said.

He then said he is going to thoroughly prepare himself well to shine at his new club just the same way he did when joining Y anga two years ago.

"I had difficult time to adapt at the Jangwani Street based club especially in the opening days but later, I gathered the required momentum and get used to the environment there.

"I will use this chance to fly high the country's flag abroad, while hoping to do better and improve myself," he said. Asked if he will miss Y anga, Shaibu replied: "Of course.

They are the ones who made me who I am today. I do not have anything to pay them back and I wish them all the best." Shaibu was single handedly picked by the former Yanga Captain, Nadir Haroub as his potential successor at the team's defensive line and gave him his number 23 jersey.