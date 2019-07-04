Tanzania: He Is Back Home, Simba Unveil Ajib

AFTER months of speculations, Simba have finally unveiled playmaker, Ibrahim Ajib as their newly signed player for the coming season.

Ajib rejoins Simba after two successful seasons at their traditional rivals Young Africans, which include setting up a record 17 assists last season. Ajib left Simba in cold after the 2016/2017 season when it was reported that he fell out with the former club leaders.

Simba released photos of the creative attacking midfielder, penning a two-year deal with the Msimbazi Reds and witnessed by the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Crecentius Magori.

"The journey for a boy, who left and decided to live far from home, is over. He has finally found his way home," reads a statement posted on the Msimbazi Street club social media pages.

"We can confirm that Ajib has taken the right decision to come back home and has signed a two year deal. Welcome back home," the club said in a statement.

The club believes with vast experience, the creative midfielder will bring much depth in the squad in the Mainland Premier League, Azam Sports Federation Cup and CAF Champions League.

On Tuesday, Simba concluded a year-long loan deal with striker Deo Kanda from Congolese side TP Mazembe. Born in Matadi, the 29 years old Kanda began playing youth football for Jack Tré sor FC.

He signed his first professional contract with Kinshasa side DC Motema Pembe. He moved to local rivals TP Mazembe in 2009, where he would play in the 2009 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2010 FIFA Club World Cup, coming on as a substitute in the final where they lost 3-0 to Internazionale.

Kanda scored the decisive goal as TP Mazembe won the 2010 CAF Champions League title. In April 2013, he had a trial with the Egyptian giant Al Ahly, but was eventually not signed.

He joined Moroccan side Raja Casablanca, signing a three-year deal in July 2013. The attacker has appeared for the senior DR Congo national football team in two 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. Ajib becomes the eighth new signing for Simba this season.

He is also the third newly signed local player by Simba Other newly local players who have joined Simba are goalkeeper, Beno Kakolanya from Y oung Africans and central defender Kennedy Wilson Juma from Singida United.

So far, the Reds have signed three Brazilian players- defender, Tairone Santos da Silva from Brazil's Serie D side Atletico Cearense FC, defender, Gerson Fraga Vieira from India Top Division side ATK and striker Wilker Henrique da Silva from Bragantino FC, a Serie D side in Brazil.

Another newly foreign arrival is Sudanese midfielder, Sharaf Eldin Shiboub Ali Abdalrahman from Al Hilal Simba have also renewed contracts with several key players including first choice goalkeeper, Aishi Manula, defenders Erasto Nyoni, Shomari Kapombe, skipper John Bocco and his assistant Mohammed Hussein.

Others are Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama, Jonas Mkude, Ugandan born Rwandese striker, Meddie Kagere and Ivory Coast defender Pascal Wawa.

With new arrivals, Simba has also released several players including Rwandese creative midfielder, Haruna Niyonzima, who confirmed last Thursday that he will not be part of the club next season.

Ghanaian holding midfielder, James Kotei has also left the club and joined South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.

It is reported that Kotei and Niyonzima were among foreign players, who the technical bench under Belgian trainer, Patrick Aussems recommended not to extend their contracts.