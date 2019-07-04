Tanzania: Fiba Basketball Decorates Tanzanian Pointer Sadik

SENSATIONAL national basketball player Baraka Sadik has been brightly decorated for his FIBA Africa Zone V Basketball Nations Cup excellent performance.

The competition that ended in Kampala, Uganda over the weekend and that serves as AfroCan and Afrobasket qualifiers, saw Sadik emerging the tournament's top scorer.

Tanzania also received Fair Play team award during the competition held from June 26 to July 1st this year. Kenya emerged the overall champions, Egypt finished second and host Uganda came third overall.

Phares Magesa a Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) president complemented Sadik for the success that raised high Tanzanian flag in Uganda and as well lauded the team winning Fair Play award.

"I would like to thank Sadik and the national team because they did a wonderful job in Uganda. "Despite facing many challenges during the preparation and the long bus trip to Kampala, the brave boys still managed to fight and bring home honours, " said Magesa.

He added that his federation sent team in Kampala with shoe-tie budget, though they are happy at least they manage to send men's team as ladies couldn't travel due to financial constraints.

"It is the first time we appear in the international competition as a team.

The last time we played in the continental level tournament was in 2011. This is a big step towards a bright future," he said.

"I want to thank all players for their brave fight for the honour of their nation, it is a good start, I believe we can do even better in future," added Magesa.