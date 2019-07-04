Africa: First Volume of African Court Report for Launch in Arusha

THE African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights is today expected to launch the first volume of African Court Law Report (AfCLR), at its Seat in the city here.

According to a statement released by the continental court here yesterday, the volume covers all judgments, including separate and dissenting opinions, advisory opinions, rulings, decisions, procedural orders and orders for provisional measures delivered by the Court between 2006 and 2016.

Each of the cases in the report includes a chapter with brief summary of the case together with key words and corresponding paragraph numbers that indicate the exact paragraph in the judgment where the Court discussed the highlighted issues.

It is explained in the statement that a subject matter index highlights the various subjects that the cases dealt with.

"Considering that the court has not had any law report since its establishment, the publication of this volume is a significant milestone.

It will be an immeasurable aid to researchers and practitioners alike," the President of the Court, Justice Sylvain Oré, said in the statement. He added that in publishing the report, the continental court has significantly eased the challenges of access to its case law.

The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights is the continental court established by African countries to ensure the protection of human and peoples' rights in Africa.

It has jurisdiction over all cases and disputes submitted to it concerning the interpretation and application of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and any other relevant human rights instrument ratified by the states concerned.

So far, several African countries out of 55 African Union Member States have ratified the protocol and only eight countries have made a declaration under Article 34(6), that allows access to the court by non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and individuals.

They are Burkina Faso, Benin, Côt e d'Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Malawi, Tanzania and Tunisia.

The African Court had been conducting some sensitisation campaign to have more countries ratifying the protocol to have the declaration allowing NGOs and individuals to access the court.