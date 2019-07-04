Malawi: Persons With Albinism Get Security Gadgets

In a bid to intensify and maximize the protection for persons with albinism, government through Kasungu Police Station has started distributing security alarm gadgets.

Security gadget being handed over to persons with albinism

Speaking at Chilanga School for the Blind on Wednesday, Kasungu Police Station Public Relations Officer, Harry Namwaza said the security gadgets will beef up security measures already existing for the maximum protection of persons with albinism.

"We have persons with albinism in Kasungu whom we strive to protect and with the coming in of these security gadgets it will strongly beef up measures put in place to help our friends with albinism whenever they are in danger," Namwaza said.

The distribution of the security alarm systems took place in the areas of Traditional Authority (T/A) Kaomba, Mwase and Sub T/A Simlemba in the district.

Sub TA Simlemba commended police for the gadgets.

"This is a very important gadget because now people in my area will be aware when one of our friends with albinism is seeking help. The ringing sound of these security alarms is unique and reaches long distance," said Sub TA Simlemba.

A student with albinism at Chilanga School for the Blind, Margret Robert expressed her gratitude to the gesture saying she will be learning without any fear of being abducted because she has the means of alerting people for assistance.

Meanwhile, police officers are orienting the persons with albinism and their family members on the use of the security gadget and demonstrating to people in the entire community on how the gadgets work.

The security alarm system reaches to over 100 meters radius.