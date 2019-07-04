Malawi Gets Tough Draw in Cosafa - to Face Banyana Banyana, Comoros and Madagascar

Malawi national women football team has been drawn in Group A of the 2019 Cosafa Women's Championship alongside South Africa,Comoros and Madagascar.

Malawi national women football team in boogie celebrations

Coach Abel Mkandawire said the team need good prepations for the tournament.

"We are in tough group but we have quality players, we just need to prepare well," said Mkandawire.

The senior championships will be staged in South Africa's Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality from July 31-August 11, while the Under-20 tournament will run in the same city from August 1-11.

The 12 teams are grouped into three groups and will play each other in a round-robin format. The top team in each pool will advance to the semi-finals, along with the best-placed runner-up, after which the competition reverts to a straight knockout format.