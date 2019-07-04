Malawi: Four Die On Spot in Dedza Road Accident

Four people including a driver died on the spot while another one is in critical condition after the car they were traveling in collided head on with a truck in Dedza on Saturday, police have confirmed.

Dedza Police has confirmed the and identified the driver as Lazarus Chimange, aged 36, from Muso village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mpando in Ntcheu district while the identities of the others remain unknown.

According to deputy publicist for Dedza police, Sergeant Cassim Manda, the accident occurred during early hours after the driver of a truck, belonging to Raiply Malawi Limited, which was coming from the direction of Dedza heading towards Lilongwe encroached another lane.

"The truck driven by Daniel Mike Phiri, collided with another vehicle, registration number NN 9376 Dyna van driven by the deceased Chimange. Following the impact, Chimange and three unknown passengers died on the spot due to severe head injuries," Manda said.

He said the female survivor sustained severe head injuries and fractured both legs while the driver of the truck and his passenger escaped with minor injuries.