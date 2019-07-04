South Africa: CSA - Domestic Restructure to Be Completed By 2021

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe says plans to restructure the domestic game in the country will go ahead.

When the announcement was initially made back in May, CSA has had said that the six existing franchises would expand to 12 by May 2020.

That no longer seems to be the case, and Moroe also spoke about an existing battle with the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) that he is hoping to have resolved.

Upon announcing the restructure, that CSA said it would bring their predicted losses over the next four years down to R350 millio n from R650 million .

SACA, though, want transparency in terms of how exactly the restructure will save that kind of money while there are also concerns that the CSA debt is far higher than they are reporting.

Moroe, speaking to media this week, emphasised that CSA does not have to negotiate with SACA over the restructure, but that it did have a duty to look after the players.

"So as far as domestic restructuring is concerned, a decision has been taken by the decision-making body, which is the members council of Cricket South Africa," Moroe said.

"They've taken a decision to restructure cricket domestically, to obviously spread ourselves to every province.

"Essentially nothing is going to change for the next two years so you only going to start seeing changes as far as teams are concerned in 2021.

"What needs to happen now is to sit with SACA and see how players get impacted and that's purely from a contracted point of view.

"As far as the restructure is concerned, that's not something that CSA needs to negotiate with SACA ... that's a decision that belongs to the members council.

"The members council have taken that decision and now what we need to do is sit with SACA and say, how do we lessen any impact or negative impact on players."

Source: Sport24