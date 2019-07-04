South Africa: Hendricks Takes Lessons From World Cup Snub

Cape Town — Reeza Hendricks is eager to get back into the Proteas' mix after his omission from the 15-man Cricket World Cup squad.

Hendricks is part of the South Africa 'A' one-day squad which will tour India in August and September.

The tour consists of five one-day matches and will be followed by two four-day matches against India 'A'.

This SA 'A' tour will be preparation for the Proteas' tour to India in late September, which consists of three T20Is, three Tests and three ODIs.

Hendricks has had to lick his wounds after his exclusion from the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales. It has been an experience which has changed his perspective looking ahead to the future.

"For me I don't want to look too far ahead, anything can happen, I've experienced that now. I just want to take it as it comes, series by series and hopefully I can get selected for the Indian tour," Hendricks told reporters at the KFC Mini-Cricket National Seminar in George this week.

"I definitely want to try and get back into the team and establish myself so going forward I'll definitely work towards that.

"There are a lot of youngsters coming through so we should give them opportunities. The future is looking bright in South Africa," he said.

The 29-year-old spoke openly about his desire to represent South Africa in the longer format of the game.

Hendricks, who plies his trade for the Highveld Lions, averages 33.09 with the bat in first-class cricket.

"I've love to break into the Test team eventually and see how that goes," he said.

"It's going to be a busy summer, as a franchise we had a successful season and we'd like to build on that and if not the same then better."

Source: Sport24