4 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: City Power Hopes to Switch Lights Back On in Parts of Alexandra By Thursday

Power is expected to be restored to parts of Alexandra in Johannesburg on Thursday following a fire that gutted a switching substation this week, City Power said.

Almost half of the township was plunged into darkness on Tuesday night.

The power utility was investigating what caused the fire but suspected vandalism because the locks to the substation were broken.

It explained on Twitter that technicians had to install new infrastructure, including cables, that were totally destroyed in the blaze.

It also had to remove shacks that were built next to the wall of the substation, which made it difficult to access key components.

Source: News24

South Africa

