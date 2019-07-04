South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala Conveys Condolences On Passing of Bishop Zwelakhe Mzimela

press release

Premier Sihle Zikalala conveys condolences on passing of Kwamashu Christian Centre Founder, Dr Bishop Mzimela

Premier Sihle Zikalala of KwaZulu-Natal Province has conveyed his condolences on the sad passing of KwaMashu Christian Centre founder, Dr Bishop Zwelakhe Mzimela (71).

Mr Zikalala described the Bishop as a selfless fighter for freedom and a patriot who had served his nation with passion.

"Bishop Mzimela was unwavering in his faith and firm in his political convictions. He comes from a family that played a huge role in the struggle against the oppressive apartheid regime. Even when our country attained its freedom in 1994, he continued to be a staunch advocate for human rights" said Premier Zikalala.

The Premier also described Bishop Mzimela as a community leader that was obsessed with the desire to leave a positive mark in the lives of the less fortunate.

"On behalf of the provincial government and all the people of KwaZulu-Natal, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Mzimela family and the entire congregation. Bishop Mzimela enriched many of us with wisdom and spiritual guidance, may he rest in peace," Mr Zikalala concluded.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Office of the Premier