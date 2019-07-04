Malawi: DPP Cadets Beat Marchers in Blantyre - Concerned Citizens Demanding Ansah to Resign

Notorious governing Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) Youth Cadets armed with knives, button sticks and pangas have been protesters who were mobilising at Kamuzu Upper Stadium in Blantyre in readiness for the march to protest results of the May 21 Tripartite Elections and demand resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah.

The demonstrations were organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and marchers were mostly ordinary Malawians affiliated to predominantly political parties in opposition which are challenging the presidential vote results in court.

As the people were gathering in readiness for the match, about 25 suspected DPP cadets clad in their party regalia arrived and started beating up everyone around in full view of police.

The DPP rough necks began attacking the marchers with knives and about 30 people were injured. The police did not make any arrest.

A police spokesman said that officers dispersed "unruly elements" from venue.

Similar demonstrations were taking place in the capital Lilongwe where UTM Party president Saulos Chilima, who finished third to President Peter Mutharika and have since filed petition in court challenging the presidential election results, joined.

In northern city of Mzuzu, the demonstrations have been dumped by heavy rains.

The disputed victory of President Mutharika and his DPP in May elections has coincided with a rapid slowdown in the economy.