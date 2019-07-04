Zimbabwe: Gvt Identifies ICTs As Cornerstone for Economic Development

Government through has identified Information and Communications Technology (ICTs) as one of the pillars of economic development, 263Chat has established.

This was said by Honourable Kazembe Kazembe when he officially opened the Beitbridge Community Information Centre (CIC) in the 'Rainbow Province' of Matabeleland South yesterday afternoon.

The community centre, whose doors were opened to the public yesterday, is the 146 community centre to be set up in the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe. Of the 146 community centres that have been set up, 98 of them are already operational, 41 of them also providing free training in the use of computers to members of the community.

Speaking at the event, Honourable Kazembe Kazembe said Zimbabweans should embrace digitization which he said the government has identified as a cornerstone for economic development.

"Government has identified ICTs as one of the pillars of and cornerstone of economic development. It is therefore, our endeavour, as the government to make sure that every person in Zimbabwe has access to ICTS and has basic ICT literacy," Kazembe said.

Kazembe Kazembe also made it known that it was the duty of the relevant ministry as well as the Postal Telecommunication Authority of Zimbabwe's (POTRAZ) mandate to make sure ha all Zimbabweans get the required services and equipment through the Universal Service Fund programme.

"The information centre whose launch you witnessing here today, is one of many such centres that the government through the ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services and POTRAZ have set up in various communities across the county, using funds from the Universal Service Fund," he said.

A total of 12 community centres have been set up in Matabeleland South Province, six of them including the Beitbridge CIC are now operational. The other five operational centres are Jahunda, Maphisa, Plumtree, Gwanda and Shangani. The Jahunda and Maphisa CICs have been offering free training on basic skills in ICTS.

To date, 10989 members of the community have undergone free training in the use of computers throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Honourable Kazembe Kazembe donated 10 computers to five schools, St Mary's and Vembe High schools, Malala, Machiloni and Magini Primary schools with each school getting two computers and 20 carrier bags.