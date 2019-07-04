Nigeria: Another Alleged Victim of COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, Shares Experience

Several days after Busola Dakolo alleged that the Pastor of the Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, raped her, another lady has claimed that she suffered a similar fate in the hands of the clergyman.

Mrs Dakolo's revelation led to a series of protest, forcing the church to postpone its yearly seven days programme and Mr Fatoyinbo to step down.

However, an ex-COZA church member, who pleaded anonymity, has given a detailed recount of her experience to media personality Chude Jideonwo of Ynaija, in a new video

She narrated that while she protested, Mr Fatoyinbo remained adamant, told her to relax and removed her clothes before forcefully having his way with her.

She claimed that the pastor became remorseful after the act and apologised.

Relationship with the Church

The lady said she joined the church in Abuja from 2009 to 2015, serving in the music group.

She disclosed that Mrs Fatoyinbo's wife, Modele, took an interest in her and this gave her the opportunity to visit the pastor's family.

She disclosed that she was later given the opportunity to look after the pastor's kids between 2015 and 2016.

According to her, the alleged rape happened in the last quarter of 2017 but she stayed on working within the church till July of the following year.

She said her life revolved around the church, so there was nowhere to return but there. So, she performed her duties, interacted with other team workers and volunteers, unable to admit to anyone the violent alleged rape she had just experienced.

How it happened

She said she travelled abroad and was working for the Fatoyinbos,' which later led to her exploitation and alleged rape.

She said the day the incident happened, she had found out that Pastor Fatoyinbo came to the country where she lived and worked for the COZA branch, serving as an au pair for the Fatoyinbos.

She admitted going to visit the man she considered as a father figure. She sat on a long couch but pastor Biodun left his seat and came to sit on her couch.

"He moved swiftly, trying to pull me into a hug and kiss me but all I can remember was that I was saying stop, continually.

"I had known him, not only as a mentor but as a spiritual leader. I have heard him preach, I have heard him talk about God; and there I was, about to witness him do the complete opposite of what he stood for."

According to the video, she claimed Mr Fatoyinbo refused to listen, rather, he put his hands into her underwear.

"Just relax," he reportedly told her.

She said after the rape, the pastor pacified her to stay silent as he returned to Abuja.

In 2018, when Mr Fatoyinbo came to America, he called her and his caller ID put his location at Colorado, she said.

"I know you are angry with me," she quoted the pastor as saying.

She said it took her months before raising money for her flight back to Nigeria.

The lady said she had devoted her life to COZA from 2009 to 2018, and suffered for it.

She said there is a need for her to speak the truth and be free, and that is why she has come out.