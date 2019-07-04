4 July 2019

allAfrica.com

South Africa: Actress Linda Mtoba AKA Mrs Husband Reveals Baby Bump on Insta

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — Award-winning South African actress Linda Mtoba has caused a stir by announcing her first pregnancy on Instagram.

Mtoba, who has been married to Steven Meyer since 2017, played Zama Ngwenya in the Isibaya series - for which she scooped her first award as best newcomer - and now plays the vindictive and manipulative Nomonde in The River.

She is well-known for keeping her love life private, as very few people knew she was pregnant until her social media post today. The couple treated their engagement in the same way - letting the world know she's engaged via her Instagram account.

The baby bump post has been <3 more than 40 000 times in the past few hours, with screams of delight from fellow South African celebrities like DJ Zinhle, Lalla Hirayama and Terry Pheto.

South Africa

Rivonia Trialist Denis Goldberg to Be Awarded Honorary Doctorate By UCT

Rivonia Trialist Denis Goldberg will be awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Cape Town (UCT). Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.