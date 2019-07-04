South Africa: Actress Linda Mtoba AKA Mrs Husband Reveals Baby Bump on Insta

Cape Town — Award-winning South African actress Linda Mtoba has caused a stir by announcing her first pregnancy on Instagram.

Mtoba, who has been married to Steven Meyer since 2017, played Zama Ngwenya in the Isibaya series - for which she scooped her first award as best newcomer - and now plays the vindictive and manipulative Nomonde in The River.

She is well-known for keeping her love life private, as very few people knew she was pregnant until her social media post today. The couple treated their engagement in the same way - letting the world know she's engaged via her Instagram account.

The baby bump post has been <3 more than 40 000 times in the past few hours, with screams of delight from fellow South African celebrities like DJ Zinhle, Lalla Hirayama and Terry Pheto.