4 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Michael Joseph Reveals Secret 'Funeral Pact' He Had With Collymore - Video

By Amina Wako

Safaricom interim Chief Executive Officer, Michael Joseph, broke down severally while reading a tribute to Bob Collymore during the latter's memorial service on Thursday at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

Joseph, while struggling to read Collymore's tribute poem, also revealed that they had agreed whoever survived the other, would read the poem 'My Funeral' at each other's funeral.

GRIEF-STRICKEN

"Am genuinely sad and heartbroken to be the one reading this poem today," he said.

He went on to read the poem but broke down a couple of times in between the poem.

It was too much for the grief-stricken Joseph who at one point paused briefly before continuing with the poem.

BRAVEST MAN

"Bob was the bravest man I have ever met, with enormous sense of humour, he never wanted anyone to worry about him," Joseph said while eulogizing Collymore.

Joseph was among the speakers during Collymore's memorial service attended by Collymore's family, friends and a host of political leaders in the country.

Among the VIP guests in attendance at the ongoing service is President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

