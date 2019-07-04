South Africa: Three Life Terms for Man Linked to Taxi-Related Killings in KZN

A KwaZulu-Natal man implicated in taxi violence has been sentenced to three life terms in prison in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Thursday.

Sandile Mabaso, 25, was slapped with the three life terms and an additional 11 years behind bars last week after he was found guilty of three murders, an attempted murder and an assault, committed in October 2016.

"The offences relate to the ongoing taxi-related strife in the Ezakheni and Colenso areas over lucrative taxi routes," NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

She said the accused went on a rampage at a tavern in Ezakheni, killing Lungelo Mtshali and Thobelani Ndaba.

Then in mid-October, Sandile Madondo and Nthuthuko Mlotshwa were standing outside a shop in Colenso when Mabaso and another man opened fired on them.

Madondo died of his injuries and Mlotshwa survived.

"In court, the state, represented by senior state advocate Wendy Greeff led ballistic evidence linking the accused to the tavern offences and to the firearm used in both instances. Further, an eyewitness testified that he had seen the accused commit the murders in the tavern," Kara said.

She said victim impact statements from family members of the deceased were also submitted.

"Both families mentioned their struggle in dealing with their loss as well as the impact the offences have had on the deceased's children."

