Kenya: Coach Migne No-Show As Harambee Stars Return Home

Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne and lead striker Micheal Olunga put up a no-show as the team returned home from Egypt on Thursday morning.

Stars jetted back at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport minutes after 4am following a poor show at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Upon arrival, captain Victor Wanyama appeared to snubs calls from journalists for an interview.

Coach Migne, who takes home Sh1.5 million a month, is reported to have returned to his native France.

Striker Olunga connected back to Japan where he plies his trade at second-tier side Kashiwa Reysol.

Also missing in action was midfielder Ismael Gonzalez, who barely featured at the tournament. The naturalised Kenyan headed back to Spain where he is based.

Kenya lost to Senegal and Algeria but recovered to beat Tanzania in her Group 'C' assignments in the competition.

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has termed the results as 'disappointing'.

In Migne and Olunga's absence, coupled with Wanyama's snub, goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and defender Eric 'Marcelo' Ouma took the responsibility of addressing the nation.

"It has been a learning process. The competition was tough. That's a whole new level of competition and each mistake we made was promptly punished," said Matasi who guarded the posts in all the three matches.

"I think we performed well as the team and we will get better and stronger," added Ouma.

Stars next competitive game is against Burundi in the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers in 20 days time.