Namibia: Governor Warns Against Ethnic Divisions

Windhoek — Kunene Governor Marius Sheya has warned the region's inhabitants against exploiting ethnic division, saying Namibia has only one Kunene and the context of north and south Kunene is being used by some opportunists for personal gain.

"We have always been aware and appreciated the inherent strengths that we have as a region and are mindful of the inevitable tensions of our diversity in race, class, creed, ethnicity, culture, gender, linguistic and geographical origin, as we embark on this journey towards greater social cohesion," the youthful governor said when addressing the region last week Thursday.

Sheya said he is inspired by President Hage Geingob's vision of a strong, resilient and inclusive Namibian house where no Namibian feels left out. "We echo his sentiments - inclusivity spells peace and harmony, while exclusivity spells discord and conflict." Sheya says it is time that the region's masses draw from the country's deep-rooted spirit and answer its ignited desire of purposed unity.

"Finding strengths in our diversity, proclaiming to one another, fully committing to holding each other's hand - black and white, men and women, believers and skeptics, poor and rich, in working to build a prosperous Kunene Region," Sheya said.

He said Kunene in essence and pride, disregarding all forms of regionalism, is steadfast in adding its voice to the uplifment of the Namibian house.

"We uplifted our voices louder when we launched the 'I Am a Proud Namibian' campaign last year in Kamanjab," he said.

The campaign is designed to ignite patriotism and national pride in the inhabitants of the region, he added.

He said during this financial year his office will be rolling out the campaign to the rest of the six constituencies and will soon be initiating the Harambee Volunteer Project, which is an arm of the I Am a Proud Namibian campaign.

The aim of this project, he said, is deeply rooted in the vision of the campaign of igniting patriotism and love of country.

During the course of this year, his office will volunteer their services throughout the region to organise communities to do community services to address challenges faced and take ownership of the transformation of the region.