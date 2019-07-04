Sudan: Brotherhood Observer-General - 'We Will Back Any Agreement'

Khartoum — The Observer-General of the Muslim Brotherhood, Dr Awadalla Hassan Sayed has called on Sudanese parties to swiftly find solutions to problems facing the country and make concessions for sake of security and stability of the country.

Dr Wadalal affirmed in a statement to SUNA that the Muslim Brotherhood supports any agreement preserving the country , saying we are optimistic over better future if consensus is reached over respect of democracy and Renunciation of exclusion , hidden agenda, selfishness and partisan interests".

" We extend hands of cooperation with all to build the country of which we boast," he added.

Dr Awadalla indicated to impossibility of governing Sudan by a single group whatever its capability is, calling for participation of all in finding solution to the current Sudan's crisis within framework of a national inclusive project