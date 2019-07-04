South Africa: 'We Don't Do Racial Profiling' - Medical Schemes

analysis

Three of the country's giant medical health companies have denied profiling black, Indian and coloured healthcare professionals according to their race.

Denials of racial profiling by South Africa's giant private health care companies played out during the South African Human Rights Commission's preliminary inquiry into allegations that medical schemes in South Africa racially profiled the three groups.

Following these allegations, a parallel investigation has been launched by the regulator of medical aids schemes, the Council of Medical Schemes (CMS), which is probing allegations that black, Indian and coloured healthcare practitioners were being racially profiled, harassed, exploited, and their claims withheld, because of their race.

"Are you aware of any individual practitioners who have submitted individual complaints of racial profiling or any of the issues in the complaint?" asked the SAHRC.

"Yes, there are people who have submitted complaints to the CMS," said Dr Donald Gumede, Chairperson of the National HealthCare Professionals Association (NHCPA).

The three medical schemes - Discovery, Medscheme and GEMS - made submissions at a hearing with the SAHRC in Braamfontein, so that the commission can determine whether black, Indian and coloured healthcare practitioners were being racially profiled and whether this constituted a violation of the Bill of...