South Africa: Snow Flurry On Eastern Cape Road

South Africans across the country are grabbing their warmest jackets and beanies after a recent cold snap hit large parts of the country.

The frontal system brought freezing and wet conditions to several provinces over the weekend and the earlier part of the week.

Grant Edwards experienced the chilly weather first-hand in the Eastern Cape.

After a pleasant trail run in the small town of Makhanda on Saturday, Edwards decided to take a day trip to Tiffindell Ski Resort.

However, his journey was interrupted when temperatures dropped and snow started to fall on Monday.

"The road was becoming slippery and the visibility wasn't good," Edwards told News24.

The 50-year-old said he didn't want to "risk getting stuck", forcing him to spend the night at Tiffindell.

He decided to turn around and make his way home instead.

