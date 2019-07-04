South Africa: Winde and Dugmore Agree - the Embattled Rail Network Is Holding Back the Province

analysis

Cameron Dugmore and Alan Winde sit on opposite sides of the political spectrums in the Western Cape, but on Wednesday morning, though through different words and focus points, both agreed that the malfunctioning rail network was the most pressing immediate challenge.

In the wake of the sixth national democratic elections, the opposition ANC in the Western Cape wants the province to focus on spatial transformation and land redress while the governing DA wants to focus on unemployment and red tape reduction.

But on a rare occasion on a cold and rainy morning in Cape Town, both parties agreed that an immediate priority is to fix the rail network for those living in the Western Cape.

At a business networking breakfast in Cape Town, the embattled Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was under the scrutiny of both Cameron Dugmore, leader of the official opposition in Western Cape, and premier Alan Winde.

Dugmore said: "I sat on the Transport Committee (during the fifth provincial legislature) and we were very happy when Prasa, the City of Cape Town and the provincial government came together to place some rail security officers... . For me, there is a crisis and dysfunctionality at Prasa."...