4 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Nurse Out On R500 Bail After Offering a Pregnant Woman Illegal Abortion

By Buks Viljoen

A nurse who allegedly tried to solicit a bribe from a pregnant woman to assist her by performing an illegal abortion is out on R500 bail.

The Hawks arrested Martin Mandla Mlotshwa, 57, at a clinic near Bethal on Tuesday during a sting operation after the woman reported him to the police.

The woman had gone to the clinic for help to terminate her pregnancy.

However, because she was more than 12 weeks pregnant, this was not legal according to the Termination of Pregnancy Act.

Mlotshwa allegedly offered to assist her if she paid him R700, said Hawks spokesperson captain Dineo Sekgotodi.

The woman did not have the money with her, but said she would return after fetching getting the R700.

The Hawks then set up the sting and, after she handed the suspect the money, he was arrested.

Mlotshwa appeared in the Bethal Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. His case was postponed to July 19 for further investigation.

Mpumalanga health department spokesperson Dumisani Malamule said they viewed the alleged transgression in a very serious light.

The department launched an internal investigation and Mlotshwa was suspended with immediate effect.

Source: News24

South Africa

