Zimbabwe: ED, Chamisa 'Fight' for Trump's Attention

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his political rival, Nelson Chamisa appeared to be fighting for the attention of United States of America on its independence day after posting separate congratulatory messages to the Donald Trump administration.

The United States of America celebrated its 243rd Independence today.

Posting on Twitter, Mnangagwa spoke of his hopes for close ties with the western giant.

"On behalf of the people of Zimbabwe, I want to wish Happy Independence Day to @realDonaldTrump and all the people of the United States of America. We look forward to continuing to broaden and deepen the relationship with @usembassyharare and between our two peoples," Mnangagwa posted first Thursday morning.

Not to be outdone, Chamisa said the American people had stood by the people of Zimbabwe in their struggles.

"July 4 has become synonymous with the ideas of independence & freedom, great aspirations & virtues that are universally recognised. We cherish our friendship with the American people who have stood with us in our struggles. Happy Independence Day America," Chamisa said.

Mnangagwa's government has been making frantic efforts to re-engage with the US government as part of its 'Zimbabwe is Open For Business' mantra.

However, a series of "unfortunate" events including August 1 shootings and January 14 bloody national shutdown seemed to have dented chances of improved ties, with Washington now insisting on political reforms before any meaningful support.

On the other hand, the MDC party, widely believed to be a darling of the West, especially America is hopeful the Donald Trump administration maintains its position until genuine reforms including electoral changes are effected in Zimbabwe.

Last year, Chamisa visited Washington in the company of his now vice President Tendai Biti, Treasurer General David Coltart and civil society leaders where they heightened their campaign for America to stop any support to the country until there is genuine political reforms.

The two political antagonists have failed to find common ground in solving the country's political and economic crisis that is currently devouring Zimbabwe with Chamisa snubbing a dialogue process initiated by Mnangagwa demanding an impartial mediator among other conditions.