Uganda: Government Increases Salaries of Doctors and Judicial Officers

Government has released a new salary structure, providing for an increment for medical and judicial officers for the financial year that begun on Monday.

The July 1st circular signed by Ministry of Public Service, Permanent Secretary Catherine Bitarakwate, shows that the country’s wage bill for the new financial year stands at Shs4.69 trillion, up from Shs4.2 trillion in 2018/2019.

The wage bill therefore accounts for 25.5 per cent of the local revenue projections for the financial year 2019/20, estimated at Shs18.3 trillion.

According to Bitarakwate’s circular, the new wage allocation is based on among other factors, salary enhancement for employees in the health and judicial sectors, as well as the planned recruitment of staff for upgrading health centre IIs to health centre IIIs, and operationalizing seed schools.

“Government remains committed to a phased approach to pay enhancement in accordance with the pay policy principles and targets approved by cabinet in 2017,” Bitarakwate explained.

Eight categories of employees will benefit from the salary increments. These include, District health officers and their assistants, Specialist medical officers, dental surgeons and pharmacists in salary scale U2, consultants, senior consultants and directors of hospitals.