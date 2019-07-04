Mozambique: Terrorist Raid On Another Macomia Village

Maputo — A terrorist group on Tuesday night attacked the village of Nambija 2, in Macomia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, where they burnt down most of the houses, according to a report in Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

None of the villagers were killed or injured because, at the approach of the raiding party, those residents still in Nambija 2 fled into the bush. Most of the population of the village had already left, taking refuge in the headquarters of the Mucojo administrative post, about two kilometres away.

Repeated terrorist attacks have made life in the coastal regions of Macomia extremely difficult, with people fearful to go about their normal activities, such as fishing and gathering firewood.

Tragic mistakes have also been made. "Carta de Mocambique" reports that a man gathering thatch for the roof of his house was recently killed near Ilala village, also in Macomia, because the defence and security forces mistook him for one of the insurgents who had beheaded two people in the same area a few days earlier.

In Maputo, the spokesperson for the general command of the Mozambican police, Orlando Mudumane, told reporters on Wednesday that the police have arrested several people, both Mozambicans and foreigners, in connection with the attack on 26 June against Ntola village, in Palma district.

But he declined to say how many arrests had been made. "More details will be given in due time due to the complexity and relevance of the question of the criminals in Cabo Delgado", said Mudumane. "What is guaranteed is that the defence and security forces are doing everything possible to combat the criminals, ensuring that communities in those places continue to live in an environment of peace and tranquillity".

In the 26 June raid, for the first time, the majority of the victims were foreigners. Of the 11 people killed, nine were Tanzanian and two were Mozambican. Six Tanzanians and two Mozambicans were injured.