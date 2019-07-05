4 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Etihad Gowa Al-Umma (EGM) Expresses Optimism for Resumption of Negotiation

Photo: Sudan News Agency/Radio Dabanga
Negotiations between the Transitional Military Council and the Alliance for Freedom and Changein Khartoum on July 4, 2019.

Khartoum — Head of Etihad Gowa AL-Umma Mahmoud Abdel Jabir has expressed optimism for the resumption of direct negotiations between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces of Freedom and change (FFC).

However Abdel Jabir affirmed no one political party could remain as sole political group, ignoring other political forces during the transitional period.

Abdel Jabir reminded mediators in statement to SUNA on the importance for taking in consideration the complicated political scene in Sudan.

He added that mediators should perceive that a bilateral deal would increase the existing state of split amongst the Sudanese society and would produce a poor government that was unable to handle any dossier.

Read the original article on SNA.

