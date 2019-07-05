Sudan: NFC Says Negotiation Is the Only Way Out of Crises

Photo: Sudan News Agency/Radio Dabanga

Negotiations between the Transitional Military Council and the Alliance for Freedom and Changein Khartoum on July 4, 2019.

Khartoum — The Secretary of Information at the National Front for Change (NFC), Hassan Abdul-Hameed, affirmed that negotiation is the only out of crisis, announcing the NFC welcome to resumption of the negotiations between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC).

He said in a statement to SUNA that the escalation was useless for it was experienced more than once through marches, demonstrations and general strike, but were useless.

Hassan stressed importance that negotiations would not exclude anybody, indicating that there are political forces exist at the scene and they have supporters, weight and visions, referring to importance of including these forces in this stage.

He stated that the biggest force other than FFC is the NFC which comprises 120 political parties and movements and this is, he explained, a big political weight which should not be discarded and that the African mediation should put the other political forces into consideration.

Hassan hoped tha the negotiations would lead to formation of government of competencies to end the political crisis which lasted for three months, the longest term in Sudan modern history in which country remained without government.

The NFC information secretary renewed the NFC rejection to foreign interventions in the Sudanese affairs and also to formation of an international committee to investigate in the sit-in dispersal, welcoming Saddiq Al-Mahdi's statements that the international initiatives should back up the national ones but not be alternatives.

He stated that the experiences around Sudan confirm that the foreign intervention did not solve problems of those countries and that all the countries of Arab Spring are suffering from impacts of foreign interference ,saying " a wise man is one who learns from the mistakes of others.