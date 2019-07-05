Sudan Junta to Release SLM Prisoners of War 'Immediately'

Photo: Sudan News Agency/Radio Dabanga

Negotiations between the Transitional Military Council and the Alliance for Freedom and Changein Khartoum on July 4, 2019.

Khartouom — The Chairman of Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, Wednesday issued a decree of amnesty for the prisoners of war of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM).

A statement via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) says that the decree was issued in realisation of the good will principle toward the armed movements and for achieving inclusive peace in Sudan.

According to the decree, all the 135 prisoners of war of the movement will be released immediately, effective the date of the decree, unless they are accused in other legal proceedings.

Armed movements

As reported by Radio Dabanga last week, The deputy chairman of the Transitional Military Council and head of the High Committee for Negotiations with the Armed Movements, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan, better known as Hemeti, announced the imminent release of the prisoners of war and at the same time denied the existence of any political prisoners in Sudan. He also announced that the junta will meet with the Sudan People's Liberation Movement faction led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) shortly.