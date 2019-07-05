Sudan: Calls for Civilian Rule Resound Across Sudan

Photo: Sudan News Agency/Radio Dabanga

Negotiations between the Transitional Military Council and the Alliance for Freedom and Changein Khartoum on July 4, 2019.

Khartoum / Atbara / Wad Madani / Singa / ED Damazin — On Tuesday evening, demonstrations calling for civilian rule took place in a number of districts of Khartoum, Atbara in Rive Nile state, Wad Madani in El Gezira, Singa in Sennar, and Ed Damazin in Blue Nile state.

Sources in Khartoum told Radio Dabanga that yesterday the areas of Burri in Khartoum, Shambat and El Baraha Street in Khartoum North saw massive demonstrations.

They said the demonstrators chanted slogans calling for speeding up civilian authority, investigating the killing of protesters and bringing those involved to justice

The residents of Atbara in the River Nile state demanded the need to withdraw the military from within the districts of the town as they are raising concerns among citizens.

Badreldin Hussein told Radio Dabanga that paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are harassing the youth of the Atbara and dispersing any of their gatherings inside the districts using tear gas and whips.

Hussein pointed out that these actions have aroused the anger of citizens and that these militiamen have become undesirable who called to withdraw them from the districts.

RSF continued to be heavily deployed on the main roads, bridges and intersections in the capital Khartoum.

A resident from Khartoum told Radio Dabanga that hundreds of RSF vehicles carrying heavily armed soldiers of various types of weapons are deployed inside the main districts, markets and roads.

He explained that all the entrances to the bridges linking the capital's cities are witnessing a great deployment of the forces.

He pointed to the increasing number of vehicles stationed in front of government institutions.