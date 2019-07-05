Sudan: Youth Activist Detained in Sudan Militia Crackdown

Photo: Sudan News Agency/Radio Dabanga

Negotiations between the Transitional Military Council and the Alliance for Freedom and Changein Khartoum on July 4, 2019.

Khartoum — The Sudan Future Campaign confirmed the arrest of Ridwan Daoud, youth activist and deputy head of the campaign by elements of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on Tuesday.

In a statement On Wednesday, the Campaign held the RSF and the Transitional Military Council responsibility for the health and life of Daoud and demanded his immediate release. They also demand the release of activist teacher Masoud El Hassan, also detained on Tuesday.

Souad Ibrahim, the wife of the detainee, said that an RSF force came to their house in Khartoum at 10 pm on Thursday to detain him, but he refused to go with them. The militiamen then left and returned again in two vehicles, and took him to a destination they did not disclose.

She explained in a press statement on Wednesday that she went to the offices of the Military Intelligence and the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) and the army to find out where he was detained, but all of them denied his detention.

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, four leading members of resistance committees, set up in the neighbourhoods of the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, were reportedly killed during the June 30 March of Millions. Activists told Radio Dabanga that they consider the killings an organised liquidation by the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and members of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

The Khartoum Teachers' Committee expressed readiness to hold a protest in front of the Ministry of Education today in protest against the arrest of the head of the committee.

Unidentified forces held teacher Masoud El Hassan and leading member of the Communist Party of Sudan in the party's office in Khartoum on Tuesday, and took him to an unknown location.