Sudan: Gen. Al-Atta Receives Envoy of Arab League's Secretary General

Photo: Sudan News Agency/Radio Dabanga

Negotiations between the Transitional Military Council and the Alliance for Freedom and Changein Khartoum on July 4, 2019.

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Deputy Chairman of the TMC Political committee, Gen. Yasser Al-Atta, received at the Republican Palace Thursday the envoy of the Arab League's Secretary General and Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Arab Affairs and National Ata Security, ambassador Khalil Ibrahim Al-Zawadi.

In a press statement, ambassador Al-Zawadi said that his visit to Sudan comes in completion of the efforts done by the UN Secretary General during his visit to Khartoum recently.

He reiterated the Arab League's support to Sudan in recognition of its effective and supportive role to the fair issues of the Arab League.

The Arab League's envoy said that he met with a number of the political forces and officials at the Foreign Ministry and exchanged views on ways to support peace and stability in Sudan to enable it carry out its role at the Arab and African arenas.