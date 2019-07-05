Tanzania: Wema Sepetu Freed, Rearrested, Set Free Again, Then Quits Social Media

Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu has finally won her freedom after a magistrate court dismissed a case against her for leaking a sex tape online.

But Wema's freedom came after a dramatic episode at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate court on Thursday morning.

Wema arrived for the hearing looking dapper in a three-piece brown trouser suit and was set free by the court after the state prosecutor, for the second time, failed to produce witnesses in the case.

State Prosecutor Glory Mwenda sought an adjournment of the case, explaining that state witness Kolo Safi, who was to testify against Wema, had fallen ill.

However, Wema's lawyers Albert Msando and Rueben Simwanza, objected the plea, stating that the court had issued its last adjournment of the case under the 60 days witness cap of the Tanzanian laws, hence the only option it had was to deliver a judgment.

REARRESTED

"Mheshimiwa shauri lipo zaidi ya siku 60, upande wa mashtaka wameshindwa kuleta mashahidi, tunaomba chini ya kifungu namba 225(5) cha Sheria ya Mwenendo wa Makosa ya Jinai sura ya 20 mshtakiwa aachiwe huru," Msando litigated.

The prosecution pleaded for more time but Resident Magistrate Maira Kasonde concurred with Wema's lawyers' submission, dismissed the case and set Wema free.

But a few minutes later, when she thought she was finally free, police pounced on Wema and rearrested her as she was leaving the court premises.

A video that captured the incident showed Wema briefly engaging police officers in an argument before boarding the police land rover.

She was eventually released a few hours later.

FINALLY FREE

Moments later, Wema informed her 5.3 million followers on Instagram that she was finally free but that she would be taking a break from the social media and the public.

"Alhamudhulilah. Hakuna kipindi nimepitia wakati mgumu kama hiki wallahy. Nadhani nahitaji break from everything. I will miss you guys," she wrote.

On June 17, 2019, the same court had remanded Wema for a week at Segerea Prison after she flouted bond terms of the case.

She was then set free on June 24, 2019 by Magistrate Kasonde under fresh bond terms and the case was set for mentioning on Thursday.