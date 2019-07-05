Libya: Anger Over Bombing of Detained Refugees in Libya

Tripoli — There is global outrage following an airstrike that killed more than 40 migrants and refugees held at a detention centre in crisis-torn Libya.

The bloodshed occurred at the Tajoura Detention Centre in the volatile capital Libya late Tuesday.

More than 100 victims were injured at the notorious detention centre holding more than 600 vulnerable refugees and migrants in the North African country.

The African Union-European Union-United Nations' (AU-EU-UN) Task Force said it denounced the attacks in the strongest terms.

"Attacks against civilians, including refugees and migrants, are utterly unacceptable," the joint mission stated.

The task force further called to end the current system of arbitrary detention of refugees and migrants.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) criticised European nations and the United States for alleged complicity after these blocs continually intercept refugees and migrants at sea and return them to Libya, which is an active war zone.

The US government stated the loss of life underscored the urgent need for warring parties to de-escalate fighting in Tripoli and return to political negotiations.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said some of the deceased and injured had registered with its Voluntary Humanitarian Return programme and were scheduled to return home in the coming days.

Othman Belbeisi, IOM Libya Chief of Mission, said the suffering of migrants in Libya was intolerable.

"It must be clear to all that Libya is not a safe port and that thousands of lives remain at imminent risk," Belbeisi said.