4 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Presidential Election Tribunal - Constitutional Lawyer, Nwabueze, Leads Atiku's Team As Main Hearing Begins

By Evelyn Okakwu

Foremost constitutional lawyer, Ben Nwabueze, was among the lawyers who appeared in court on Thursday for the main hearing of the Presidential Election Petition.

Mr Nwabueze, who was in a wheelchair, spoke briefly to the tribunal leadership before leaving the Court of Appeal, venue of the petition.

The tribunal had, on Wednesday, agreed to start the main hearing of the petition brought by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate Atiku Abubakar.

In a short remark to the tribunal, Mr Nwabueze a professor of law, said he appeared in court to buttress the importance of the matter.

The PDP informed the court of its intention to list documents it intends to tender from Niger, Kebi, Jigawa and Yobe states.

An objection earlier raised by the respondents against the admissibility of some of the said documents was overruled by the tribunal and the PDP began admitting its documents, local government by local government.

The respondents had argued that they were not expecting documents from four states in the hearing on Thursday.

But, the tribunal chairman, Mohammad Garba overruled the argument on the basis that the parties had agreed to start hearing on Thursday and that the documents were already listed in the court processes.

The petitioners began to list the documents from Niger State.

Details later...

