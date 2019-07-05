Kenya: Newly-Kitted Everton Expect Lively Match Against Sharks

Kenyan football fans will be the first to see Everton in action in their new Umbro kit for the 2019-20 season when the English club takes on Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday in Nairobi.

Everton is expected to arrive in the country on Friday for the historic trip whose highlight will be the Sunday's highly billed pre-season SportPesa Trophy friendly match against Sharks at the 60,000 seater Moi International Sports Centre, from 4pm.

Other activities lined up during this visit by the popular Merseyside club in Nairobi include a donation of used uniforms and merchandise to underprivileged teams through under the Kits for Africa initiative, plus the launch of an Everton fans club in Nairobi.

NEW SHIRT

The new shirt features a bold new design of twist criss-crosses, which are scattered across the chest of the royal blue jersey. It has the identity of sponsors SportPesa and Angry Birds.

"It should be a very lively game even though we (Everton) just started pre-season training on Monday," explained Everton legend Leon Osman.

"The (visiting) squad is not announced yet but we have some first-team players available including new signing Andre Gomes, who is coming in from Barcelona. We also have some talented lads who should get an opportunity to play. From what I have heard Sharks have a young and talented squad so this is a game watch watching."

Osman's sentiments were echoed by fellow former Everton player Steven Pienaar, who is a former South African international.

POSITIVE ENERGY

"I watched Sharks in Tanzania (during the SportPesa Cup) and they are a side with a lot of positive energy and a team that tries to play football in an attractive way. That's partly why I am excited about Sunday's match," he said.

SportPesa's head of security Lt. Col (Rtd) Matthews Waria and Kasarani OCPD Peter Kimani have assured Kenyans of their security with dozens of personnel from various departments and fields set to be deployed.

Match tickets are being sold in various outlets at Sh1,000 for the VIP and Sh100 for fans wishing to watch from the terraces.