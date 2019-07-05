Kenya/Ethiopia: Humphrey Mieno Leaves Ethiopian Club Saint George After Unhappy Spell

Saint George SC has agreed to release Kenyan midfielder Humphrey Mieno six months into his two-year contract, in a decision that leaves the Ethiopian giants with a Sh3 million hole in their budget.

Nairobi News understands the former Gor Mahia midfielder and the club have mutually agreed to part ways and the decision will be announced in the next few days.

REGRETS

"He will be leaving the club but still hoping to get a deal and extend his playing career elsewhere," explained a source privy to the situation.

"Things were tough for him after Stewart Hall left. He didn't get much playing time and there are some other things he wasn't very comfortable about. But there are no regrets about the opportunity."

RESIGNATION

It is Englishman Hall who signed Mieno when he was still coaching the Ethiopian giants in January, only to resign a few months later and return to Birmingham.

Mieno, a creative midfielder, who has previously played for Sofapaka, Azam, Gor Mahia and Tusker player, is already being linked with a return to AFC Leopards ahead of the 2019/2020 SportPesa Premier League season.