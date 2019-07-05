Nigeria: Bandits Kill 18, Many Escape With Injuries in Katsina Communities

No fewer than 18 persons were killed and scores escaped with different degrees of injuries during gunmen attacks Wednesday evening in three communities at Tsamiyyar Jino ward in Kankara local government area of Katsina State.

Eyewitnesses said the suspected bandits stormed the affected villages around 4pm in their numbers on about 100 motorcycles and reportedly shot dead 11 persons at Unguwar Rabo, left five dead at Unguwar Nagwande and killed two at Unguwar Dadi.

It was further gathered that the hoodlums, armed with AK47 rifles, also seized several housewives and ladies from their homes at Unguwar Rabo and molested them in the outskirts of the village and abandoned them with various degrees of wounds.

The gunmen, who were shooting sporadically into the air to cause pandemonium, according to a resident of the village, also set some shops and houses ablaze in the community, rustled no fewer than 250 cows and sheep and carted away other valuables from their victims.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that 10 corpses of those slain in Unguwar Rabo were conveyed to the palace of the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, yesterday morning by their families and residents of the area to protest the incessant bandits' attacks in recent times.

Sources said the remains of all the victims that could not be conveyed to Katsina because of logistic challenges had since been buried in the area according to Islamic rites while the injured were receiving treatments at different health facilities.