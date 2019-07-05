Nigeria: Lagos Backs Govt's On Food Sufficiency Regime in Nigeria

Lagos — Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his administration is fully in support of the Federal Government on self -sufficiency in food production for the country.

The governor stated this on Thursday while addressing journalists after a tour of the Lagos State Rice Mill and Industrial Park, Imota, Ikorodu area of the state said the state government is currently making huge investments in Agriculture in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari's led administration's initiative.

He said with the level of work done at the Imota Rice Mill in Imota-Ikorodu production of rice from the mill will start before the end of the year.

Sanwo-Olu said, "The project depicts continuity in government that is why we are here to see the scope and magnitude of the project".

According to him, when fully operational the mill has the capacity of producing 32 metric tons per hour and 2.8million 50kg bags of rice which is about 15-20 per cent of the national need.

Describing the mill as the largest in the country now, Sanwo-Olu said the Mill is also expected to have 16silos, each six to seven storey high for storage of rice that will last for six months when completed.

"In terms of completion, there is a lot of work to be done, the contractor is on site, the consultants are also working with the contractor and the equipment manufacturer who are going to begin to do the installation on site.

"All the three are working and we are hoping that before the end of the year, we will probably be seeing the first line being fully completed.

"We are also beginning the conversation around the rice producers in terms of paddy growers and having massive rice cultivation so that we can feed this massive mill we have here", Sanwo-Olu said.

He said to this end the state has reached out to neighbouring states of Ogun, Oyo, Oshun, Ekiti and Ondo under the DAWN commission "so that we can feed into this massive mill.

"We are studying the whole value chain and we are speaking to other stakeholders to ensure that once this project is completed we can begin to galvanize the objective of Mr. President which is looking inward and feeding ourselves as a nation and we are pushing a massive conversation around rice production", he said.

Apart from meeting with the food sufficiency policy of the President Muhammadu led Federal Government, the mill and the adjoining industrial park is also expected to generate at least 1000-1500 jobs.

The light industrial park, the governor said is meant to grow small and medium enterprises "and has every facility required of an industrial park".

"When completed it will have 40 light factories meant to enhance and grow medium and small enterprises to have a small place to do little production, it is a total industrial park that we are putting up here", Sanwo-Olu said.