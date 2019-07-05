Uganda: Museveni Opens Camps for Landslide Victims

Bulambuli — President Museveni has commissioned four roads in Mbale Municipality that were constructed under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructural Development (USIMD) programme.

The construction cost Shs26 billion.

He was in Bugisu Sub-region for two days as part of his regional campaign to foster wealth creation at household level on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He warned people harbouring ill motives of destabilising the prevailing peace in the country.

Mr Museveni also commissioned Bulambuli Resettlement Project for landslide victims in Bunambutye Sub-county.

"Nobody will disturb our peace. Those who will try, will fail," Mr Museveni said while addressing the residents during the commissioning of roads in Mbale Town.

The rehabilitated roads include Republic Street, Pallisa, Nabuyonga Rise and Mugisu Hill.

Economic development

Mr Museveni said the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government is injecting resources in the infrastructural development to achieve equitable prosperity and economic development.

"The aim is to make people of Africa to live a prosperous life. People should use those roads positively to change their lives," he said.

The Minister of State for Urban Development, Mr Isaac Musumba, said roads totalling to 3.2 kilometres in town were rehabilitated and more 131 solar lights installed.

"More than 131 solar street lights have been installed. A total of 3.3 kilometres of cycle lanes and 2.83 kilometre parking lanes were constructed," he said, adding that 6.16 walkways were also constructed.

Mr Musumba said the funds were also used to update the municipality physical development plan and establish a geographic information system (GIS).

"The GIS-based spatial planning will help in easing the approval of physical development plans," he said.

Mr Musumba revealed that the municipality will also benefit from additional financing of USMID worth Shs51 billion to rehabilitate more roads.

The new roads to be rehabilitated include Cathedral Avenue, Naboa, Central, North and Nkokonjeru Terrace, among others. The funds will also be used to repair the clock at Clock Tower and beautification of Children's Lion Park.

The mayor, Mr Mutwalibi Zandya, applauded government for fostering development in the town and elevating it to a city status.

"We are happy to the government for considering Mbale to be among the first towns to be in the first lot of cities," he said.

He added that they have engaged an investor to turn garbage into a resource as part of the municipal solid waste management strategy, drainage and storm water management masterplan.

Mr Museveni also addressed the resettled landslide victims at the resettlement camp where he said he was happy that people living in landslide prone areas in Bugisu Sub-region have realised the importance of relocating to safer places.

"It is dangerous for human beings to settle in high risk areas," he said, adding that landslides are occurring in Mt Elgon region because the environment had been degraded.

The Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Mr Hilary Onek, said the construction of more 150 houses at the site has already started.

"The government is committed to ensuring that all people living in risk areas are relocated to safer places," he said, adding that apart from Bulambuli resettlement, they are also considering identifying and procuring land to resettle more victims.

The government has already constructed 101 houses, which have already been occupied. Each household is given a two-bedroom house sitting on one acre and two acres for agriculture.

The delay explained

The first deputy Prime Minister, Gen Moses Ali, said the 10-year relocation programme of landslide victims had stalled because of some leaders, who he said discouraged residents from moving to safer places.

"There has been 8-year delay due to some politicians who mislead people against the project," he said.

The resettlement plan involves establishment of urban centres in all areas at risk of landslides, establishment of large resettlement schemes within Bugisu Sub-region and supporting voluntary resettlement of families choosing to move anywhere outside Bugisu.