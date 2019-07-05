Botswana: Masisi in Solidarity With Rwanda

Kigali — Click to see more pictures

President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi joined multitudes of Rwandans in Kigali on July 4 to commemorate the 1994 overthrow of a regime that massacred close to a million people in three months.

July 4, dubbed the Liberation Day (Kwibohora day), was a reflection of the day when Rwanda was liberated from the claws of repression and divisive politics that culminated in the infamous genocide against minority Tutsi.

Twenty five years ago, Rwandans plunged into the genocide tragedy that led to collapse of the state and economy as well as the almost complete breakdown of societal cohesion.

The post genocide regime led by current president, Mr Paul Kagame, was hailed for the transformational journey.

Rwanda received accolades for making a remarkable turnaround, hence being considered one of the most successful projects of state reconfiguration, economic reconstruction and social reconciliation in the rest of Africa.

It expanded opportunities for education, health, agriculture extension services and ICT to the farthest regions of the country.

In an interview on the sidelines of the commemoration, deputy head of mission at the Botswana High Commission in Kenya, Ms Ntesang Molemele, said President Masisi's participation at the celebrations was indicative of diplomatic initiatives Botswana undertook in Africa.

"President Masisi's participation was to show solidarity with the people of Rwanda. It was also to appreciate as Botswana that Rwanda had achieved some milestones with economic transformation," she said.

She said Rwanda had involved women, youth and people living with disabilities in its successful political journey.

The celebrations were characterised by speeches as well as a military parade and various cultural activities.

President Kagame delivered a keynote address for the main Kwibohora event.

Other heads of state in attendance were from Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Central African Republic and Somalia.

President Masisi was accompanied by the Minister of Defence, Justice and security Mr Shaw Kgati.

Source : BOPA