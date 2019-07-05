Malawi: Songwe Border Post Staff Learn Good Hygiene Practices From Tanzanian Counterparts

Karonga — Community members and workers from different Malawi Government Departments at Songwe Border in Karonga on Wednesday cleaned the border premises to improve sanitation and hygiene.

Station Manager for Malawi Revenue Authority at Songwe Border Post in the district, Innocent Bamusi, said the exercise was inspired by Tanzanian Kasumulu Border Post which looks tidier than Songwe.

Bamusi said Songwe Boarder looked filthy as it lacked well-coordinated waste disposal management.

"We organized this exercise through what we call coordinated border management. When we compared ourselves with colleagues from Kasulumu Border, we noticed that we lagged behind.

"Some people even lodged complaints about different unhygienic practices around here (between Malawian and Tanzanian sides). So through various committees at the border, we organized this exercise to ensure our premises are clean and desirable," Bamusi said.

He said as a way to sustain the exercise, the committee agreed to clean the premises on quarterly basis and make ensure enough waste bins are available.

Punitive measures for those littering anyhow have also been put in place.

Councilor for Songwe Ward, Misheck Mwayijengo, hailed the exercise, saying the border's untidiness dents the country's image to tourists and other foreign nationals.