4 July 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Drought Donations Continue to Roll in

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lazarus Amukeshe, By Yokany Oliveira

NAMIBIA Post and Telecommunications Holding (NPTH) has, on Thursday morning, donated N$60 million for drought relief at the ministry of information in Windhoek.

The donation was done in response to the government's plea to the general public and corporate world to assist farmers affected by the drought. At the handover of the donation, NPTH's chairperson Lena Kangandjela said the donation will go towards the implementation of the drought relief programme.

She further encouraged other corporate entities and the private sector as well as citizens to "meet the government halfway" in ensuring that the livelihoods of the affected communities are maintained.

The donation also comes after the mobile technology giant's local subsidiary, Huawei Namibia, donated N$300 000 towards the drought relief programme at State House on Wednesday.

Huawei's president for the African region Chen Lei handed over the cash donation to president Hage Geingob. Receiving the donation, Geingob said the country was thankful for the gesture and appealed to citizens and corporates to contribute towards the drought mitigation.

Namibia

Investigation in Mutonga Murder Progressing Well - Simasiku

Police investigations in the death of Lemmy Mutonga shot dead at his village at Naziabo in Nankutwe area in the Zambezi… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.