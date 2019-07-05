Namibia: Drought Donations Continue to Roll in

NAMIBIA Post and Telecommunications Holding (NPTH) has, on Thursday morning, donated N$60 million for drought relief at the ministry of information in Windhoek.

The donation was done in response to the government's plea to the general public and corporate world to assist farmers affected by the drought. At the handover of the donation, NPTH's chairperson Lena Kangandjela said the donation will go towards the implementation of the drought relief programme.

She further encouraged other corporate entities and the private sector as well as citizens to "meet the government halfway" in ensuring that the livelihoods of the affected communities are maintained.

The donation also comes after the mobile technology giant's local subsidiary, Huawei Namibia, donated N$300 000 towards the drought relief programme at State House on Wednesday.

Huawei's president for the African region Chen Lei handed over the cash donation to president Hage Geingob. Receiving the donation, Geingob said the country was thankful for the gesture and appealed to citizens and corporates to contribute towards the drought mitigation.